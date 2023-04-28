Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Paddy Rooney and Emma DeSouza and topics include the Niall Collins controversy and Michelle O’Neill attending the coronation of Britain’s King Charles:

MEP Maria Walsh is in studio and we chat to Derry man Brian McDaid who had to flee Sudan with his family:

Michael and Fionnuala are back with ‘That’s Entertainment’ reviewing the best of TV, big screen and stage!: