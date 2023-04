The Sea Fisheries Protection has opened a new office in Greencastle today.

Executive Chaiperson of the SFPA, Paschal Hayes says the office and staff are committed to working to protect fish resources in Ireland.

He acknowledged the difficult times at Killybegs Harbour last year but also commended the industry for working with them on a resolution.

Mr Hayes told Michaela Clarke it’s an important day fopr Greencastle and the SFPA..…..