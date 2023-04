The Tánaiste has said there is an ‘infrastructural deficit’ in the north west of Ireland when speaking in the Dáil yesterday.

It came after Dep. Séan Canney highlighted the notable gaps between the region and the rest of the country based on a report published.

Micheál Martin recognised key areas that needed work, including the A5, rail transport in the region and the possibility of an airlink from Derry to Dublin:

The full discussion can be listened to here: