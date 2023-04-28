Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Three new Donegal ports for landings by Northern Irish vessels announced

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed that three additional EU entry ports for NI registered fishing vessels are being opened in Donegal.

Currently, a limited service is available for such boats in Greencastle, Killybegs, Burtonport and Rathmullen. However, Minister Charlie McConalogue has announced that NI fishers will now be able to land at Bunagee, Glengad and Malin also with operating hours extended also.

Minister McConalogue says the opening of the new SFPA office in Greencastle allows for the expansion of the service:

 

