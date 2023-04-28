Tributes paid to three Strabane family members who died in crash

Tributes have been paid to three people from Strabane who were killed in a crash in Aughnacloy.

It happened yesterday morning on the Tullyvar Road and involved a minibus and truck.

The victims were from the Strabane area and all from the same family.

Four other people have been injured and are in hospital at this time.

A solidarity rosary is being held at the Grotto in Strabane this evening to remember the three people who lost their lives and those injured.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says the local community is devastated by the tragedy: