Nursing Homes Ireland says the level of discrimination in Donegal in the State’s funding of nursing homes is escalating.

It comes as latest figures show an 85% difference in the funding of HSE and private/ voluntary nursing homes in Donegal.

The average fee payable for a HSE run nursing home resident is €831 more than what is payable in private and voluntary nursing homes.

Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO says the sustainability of homes is being severely affected: