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Investigation underway after collision on busy Donegal route

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision involving two cars on the N15 at Ballintra, near Donegal Town.

The incident happened on Tuesday last at around 11.40am, when one car was travelling from Ballyshannon towards Donegal Town and the second vehicle was turning onto the R231 Rossnowlagh Road.

Three people were taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage from the area at the time, to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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