The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 26/05/2026

Today we address the long-standing battle for Buncrana’s missing swimming facilities, healthcare costs for the vulnerable, major planning changes on the horizon, and the annual summer parking crisis on our coastlines.
Inside Today’s Episode:
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🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off with a thorough review of the front pages, tracking the leading local and national stories breaking this morning.
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🏊 The Buncrana Leisure Centre Debate: Following a fiery debate at a recent Donegal County Council meeting, we hold an extensive discussion on the future of the Buncrana Leisure Centre, which has now been closed for 11 years.
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The Funding Realities: Cllr Fionán Bradley explains why the project was ranked last for refurbishment in a recent Swim Ireland report, noting that the council currently lacks the required matching funds to move the project forward, even if government grants were cleared tomorrow.
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The Call for Action: Cllr Jack Murray pushes back, arguing that the council has already prioritised the infrastructure and demands that the Minister for Sport step up with direct capital funding. He highlights the cross-party frustration surrounding the delays.
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🚫 Inishowen Left Dry: We look at a new grassroots campaign launched by locals who are deeply frustrated that there are currently no public swimming facilities available across the entire Inishowen peninsula, forcing families to travel to Derry or pay for private hotels.
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💊 Blister Pack Charges Query: A local carer contacts the show with an emotionally charged query, questioning why a local pharmacy is issuing extra monthly charges for the blister packs of a vulnerable lady battling cancer whom he looks after.
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🚨 Community Garda Information: Garda Feena McManamon joins Greg live in studio to issue the latest security notices, witness appeals, and road safety updates affecting the Donegal division this week.
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🏠 A One-Off Housing Boom?: Martin Markey, CEO of the Irish Hardware Association, joins the show to discuss upcoming planning legislation overhauls. He outlines how these sweeping policy modifications could streamline the system and potentially unlock the construction of thousands of one-off rural houses across the country.
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🏖️ Inishowen Gridlock: We speak to a representative from Foyle Coaches, who outlines the severe disruption that forced the cancellation of several key bus routes yesterday. Irresponsible and illegal parking by summer beachgoers completely blocked coastal roads—a perennial warm-weather headache that transport operators say has reached a breaking point.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
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