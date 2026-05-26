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Car targeted in daylight theft at Letterkenny Town Park

A laptop, wallet and bank cards were stolen during a break-in at Letterkenny Town Park.

The incident happened last Tuesday evening between 7.40pm and 8.30pm, while the owner of a car was out for a run.

A grey Jansport backpack was taken from the vehicle after the front passenger window was smashed, containing a silver Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 laptop and personal items.

The car was parked in the Town Park car park at the time.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with dash-cam footage from the area between 7.30pm and 9pm, or anyone who noticed suspicious activity, to come forward.

They are also asking anyone offered a similar laptop for sale second-hand to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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