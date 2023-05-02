Outdoor Classroom opened at Glebe House and Gallery

OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan today performed the official opening of the new outdoor classroom at the Glebe House and Gallery in Gartan.

The special guests were pupils from Gartan NS.

He described the structure as is an excellent example of the OPW’s Biodiversity Action Strategy in action, showing how biodiversity awareness can inform the management of our built heritage and parklands, and can contribute to a new generation of nature champions in the community.

Glebe Gallery Curator Adrian Kelly says the potential of the structure goes far beyond the Glebe’s own education programme, which sees an average of 2,000 school pupils visit the site each year…….

Main Pic – Minister Patrick O’Donovan and Adrian Kelly. Pics -Clive Wasson

OPW Release in full –

Welcomed by excited pupils from the local Gartan National School, Minister of State for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Mr. Patrick O’Donovan, T.D, today [2 May] opened the new outdoor classroom at the Glebe House and Gallery. The event was a perfect start to the month which will see a host of events at OPW heritage sites across Ireland in the lead-up to International Day for Biological Diversity on 22 May.

This purpose-built classroom for children will allow them to engage with arts, culture and nature in a holistic manner at the OPW heritage site which was once the home of renowned artist Derek Hill, who donated it to the people of Ireland in 1981. It is an excellent example of the OPW’s Biodiversity Action Strategy in action, showing how diversity by design and biodiversity awareness inform the management of our built heritage and parklands and can contribute to forming a new generation of nature champions in the community.

In total, over 500 trees have been planted, almost all of them native, with fully accessible pathways created to allow access to the classroom and surrounding bog.

Minister O’Donovan stated: ‘I am delighted to be here today with the local students from Gartan National School to launch this fabulous outdoor classroom. I would like to commend the OPW staff of the Glebe Gallery for their vision and creative initiative in bringing this wonderful concept for a new educational facility to fruition, including creating the inspirational surroundings which draw both on the cultural importance and beautiful setting of this special place to bring nature and biodiversity into the classroom.’

The OPW will be progressing other exciting projects at the site to enhance visitors’ enjoyment, including new, accessible pathways and walks as well as additional bog planting to create a wetland meadow. The new path will link the existing gravel path along the lakefront with the wildflower meadow. This will create a circular walk throughout the gardens and will allow visitors to discover lesser known areas in the beautiful grounds of Glebe House.