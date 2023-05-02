Over €600,000 allocated to Comhar Naíonraí na Gaeltachta in Donegal

Funding worth just over €600,000 has been announced by Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan for Comhar Naíonraí na Gaeltachta in Donegal.

The Minister of State with responsibility for the Gaeltacht, Patrick O’Donovan T.D., announced today while he was visiting Donegal that he has approved an allocation of €601,100 for Comhar Naíonraí na Gaeltachta (CNNG) for the period 2022 – 2023 to implement an agreed programme in support of the language planning processes and the policy on Gaeltacht Education 2017-2022.

In addition, the Board of Comhar Naíonraí na Gaeltachta will officially launch a Strategic Plan for the organisation for the three year period from 2023 to 2026.

Comhar Naíonraí na Gaeltachta provides services in the early years education sector in the Gaeltacht. The main aims of the organisation are as follows:

To provide each child in the Gaeltacht with the opportunity to attend an early education service or to attend childcare through the medium of Irish;

To provide the Gaeltacht community with excellent early years education services;

To implement State policies in the Gaeltacht in relation to early years education;

To implement State policies in relation to the Irish language in the early years education system;

To ensure the Health and Safety of the child as well as the safety of staff.

As a result of this extra funding, the amount of work that will be undertaken for the benefit of early years education through Irish in the Gaeltacht will increase. This extra funding will help to further strengthen the education provision in early years settings in Gaeltacht regions and accordingly to further strengthen the commitment that is given in the Policy on Gaeltacht Education 2017-2022 in relation to providing funding and extra resources to existing naíonraí, to new naíonraí and to other early years education settings.

Minister of State O’Donovan said:

“A major step forward has been taken with the announcement of these supports that will benefit young Gaeltacht families who are rearing their children through Irish or who would like to do so. As a result of providing this extra funding to Comhar Naíonraí na Gaeltachta, my Department will be able to help the sector further and ultimately help young Gaeltacht families in promoting the Irish language. As a result of this, the successful functioning of the language planning process which is gathering momentum across Gaeltacht areas will be enhanced significantly.”

The Minister of State also officially launched the Language Plan for An Ghaeltacht Láir during his visit. He said:

“The approval of this Language Plan gives the Language Planning Process and An Ghaeltacht Láir a reason to celebrate. I congratulate the lead-organisation for their excellent work in bringing the approval of this plan over the finishing line. It is clear that comprehensive progress has been made with the approval of this plan. It goes without saying that I myself and officers within the Department and Údarás na Gaeltachta look forward to working with the lead organisation in supporting the implementation of the plan.”