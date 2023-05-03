Business Matters Ep 143 – Paul McGonigle, Andrew Ward & Claire Irwin

Last Thursday saw the launch of the Inishowen Sustainable Energy Community’s strategic plan in the Ballyliffin Lodge Hotel.

Business Matters presenter, Ciaran O’Donnell, travelled to the launch and spoke to a number of people who are involved in the plan aimed at creating a decarbonised and more sustainable Inishowen.

These included the joint CEO of Inishowen Development Partnership, Andrew Ward, Claire Irwin of Irwin Consulting who delivered the keynote address, and IDP team lead and a member of the ISEC committee, Paul McGonigle, who acted as MC for the launch of the comprehensive 84-page plan.

