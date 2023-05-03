Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Business Matters Ep 143 – Paul McGonigle, Andrew Ward & Claire Irwin

Last Thursday saw the launch of the Inishowen Sustainable Energy Community’s strategic plan in the Ballyliffin Lodge Hotel.

Business Matters presenter, Ciaran O’Donnell, travelled to the launch and spoke to a number of people who are involved in the plan aimed at creating a decarbonised and more sustainable Inishowen.

These included the joint CEO of Inishowen Development Partnership, Andrew Ward, Claire Irwin of Irwin Consulting who delivered the keynote address, and IDP team lead and a member of the ISEC committee, Paul McGonigle, who acted as MC for the launch of the comprehensive 84-page plan.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 143 – Paul McGonigle, Andrew Ward & Claire Irwin

3 May 2023
Downings Flood Relief
News, Top Stories

Public information day to be held for Downings flood relief scheme

3 May 2023
court
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Domestic Violence Centre manager says court structure needs overhaul

3 May 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr believes people should register for social housing as soon as they turn 18

3 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 143 – Paul McGonigle, Andrew Ward & Claire Irwin

3 May 2023
Downings Flood Relief
News, Top Stories

Public information day to be held for Downings flood relief scheme

3 May 2023
court
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Domestic Violence Centre manager says court structure needs overhaul

3 May 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr believes people should register for social housing as soon as they turn 18

3 May 2023
flood
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to keep pressure on to deliver flood relief schemes in Donegal

3 May 2023
School
News, Top Stories

1,300 Ukrainian children enrolled in Donegal schools

3 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube