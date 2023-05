Sinn Féin is calling on the government to impose a three-month price cap on energy.

In a motion coming before the Dáil later, the party will also call for the Environment Minister’s new windfall tax on the super-profits of companies to be back-dated to the price peak in 2022.

Sinn Féin’s Environment Spokesperson, Darren O’Rourke says the price of electricity in Ireland is now the highest in Europe.

He also wants to see greater regulation of big energy companies: