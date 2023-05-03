Cllr believes people should register for social housing as soon as they turn 18

A West Donegal Councillor believes people should register on the social housing waiting list as soon as they turn 18.

Councillor Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says with the lengthy waiting lists facing people in need of housing, the sooner a person is on the waiting list, the more of a chance they stand.

He says young people continue to be affected by the lack of housing supply and high rents.

Councillor Mac Giolla Easbuig says registering for a social home may be too late when the need arises: