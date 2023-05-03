Council urged to keep pressure on to deliver flood relief schemes in Donegal

Donegal County Council is being urged to keep the pressure on to ensure the flood relief schemes announced yesterday are delivered as soon as possible.

Minister for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan confirmed that a new pilot delivery model for flood relief schemes in Letterkenny and Donegal Town is to commence shortly.

Councillor Noel Jordan says while the announcement of the schemes are to be welcomed, he is mindful that many similar initiatives have taken a number of years to come to fruition.

He says those directly impacted need the works to be prioritised: