Deputy Doherty believes ‘common sense’ approach needs to be applied in relation to rent tax credit

There are calls for Revenue to change its policy on using the rent tax credit to pay off tax bills.

It’s emerged some renters have had their €500 payment withheld – in order to pay off liabilities accrued as a result of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme in 2020.

Revenue says it can claim any credits owed to PAYE employees if there is an outstanding bill, including as a result of pandemic measures three years ago.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty believes a ‘common sense’ approach should be applied by Revenue in respect to the rent tax credit: