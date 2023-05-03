Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Domestic Violence Centre manager says court structure needs overhaul

The manager of the Donegal Domestic Violence Centre believes there needs to be an overhaul of the current court structure.

It comes as a report from the Department of Justice and National Women’s Council, found the Irish legal system is traumatizing and revictimizing those who’ve suffered domestic abuse.

It also found some victims feel belittled, and as though they’re to blame for the abuse.

The report says in some cases victims have to navigate three court processes at the same time, which means they have to repeat their experiences.

Dr Marie Hainsworth says the court system as it stands doesn’t have the capacity to deal with the number of cases being brought forward:

