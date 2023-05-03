“Irish Water are the elephant in the room, but they’re not even in the room” – McDermott

As meetings to discuss the draft County Development Plan take place at all five of the county’s municipal districts over the coming days, a North Inishowen councillor has again repeated his belief that water from the Eddie Fullerton Dam should not be sent to other areas of the county until the peninsula’s needs are met first.

Cllr Martin McDermott says while the council wants to build up to 40 social houses in Carndonagh, they’re being told it will be a number of years before the town has the water and sewage capacity to allow that to happen.

He says that’s an unacceptable situation, and is questioning how members can have realistic discussions on the plan without the direct input of Irish Water……….