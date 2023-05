Letterkenny is the most popular destination for Airbnb bookings by travellers from the Republic of Ireland this year.

Bundoran features at number 10.

The top 5 destinations were Letterkenny, Inishmore, Rosslare, Dingle and Schull.

Spain, Italy and the US top the international list for Irish travellers is year.

There are three destinations in Spain in the top ten, according to the booking platform, as well as Belfast, Edinburgh and Manchester.