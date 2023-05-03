Local Authority staff overworked and underpaid – Fórsa

Fórsa claims people working in councils are overworked following an exodus of staff over the past few years.

The trade union says around 10,000 people have left their jobs at local authorities since the financial crisis.

It adds that understaffed departments is leading to staff working above their grade while being paid less.

Richy Carrothers will be addressing delegates at the union’s conference in Cork City this afternoon.

He says it’s no longer the case that local Government is the most attractive job in the public sector………..