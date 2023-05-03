Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Local Authority staff overworked and underpaid – Fórsa

Fórsa claims people working in councils are overworked following an exodus of staff over the past few years.

The trade union says around 10,000 people have left their jobs at local authorities since the financial crisis.

It adds that understaffed departments is leading to staff working above their grade while being paid less.

Richy Carrothers will be addressing delegates at the union’s conference in Cork City this afternoon.

He says it’s no longer the case that local Government is the most attractive job in the public sector………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

air bandb lk
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny most popular domestic choice for Irish B&B

3 May 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Strabane PSNI investigate arson attack on house in Park

3 May 2023
Print
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local Authority staff overworked and underpaid – Fórsa

3 May 2023
Moville Tidy Towns
News, Audio, Top Stories

Moville Tidy Towns launch anti dog fouling initiative

3 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

air bandb lk
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny most popular domestic choice for Irish B&B

3 May 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Strabane PSNI investigate arson attack on house in Park

3 May 2023
Print
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local Authority staff overworked and underpaid – Fórsa

3 May 2023
Moville Tidy Towns
News, Audio, Top Stories

Moville Tidy Towns launch anti dog fouling initiative

3 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 May 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 143 – Paul McGonigle, Andrew Ward & Claire Irwin

3 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube