The Moville Tidy Towns group has launched a major initiative to combat dog fouling in the area.

Signage has been erected around the town reminding dog owners of their responsibilities, and lanyards and special waste bag holders will be distributed to dog walkers in the coming weeks.

It follows a spate of thefts of bags which were located at waste bins around the area.

Aoife Gillen is Chair of Moville Tidy Towns.

She says dog fouling has become a major issue in Moville…………