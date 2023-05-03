Public information day to be held for Downings flood relief scheme

A public information day on the preferred option for the Downings flood relief scheme is due to take place next week.

Members of the project team from Donegal County Council, the OPW and consultants, RPS will be available to present the Preferred Option and outline how public consultation submissions have been considered.

The preferred option will then proceed to the statutory planning process.

The drop in event will take place on Thursday May 11th in Mevagh Family Resource Centre between 4pm and 8pm.