Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Strabane PSNI investigate arson attack on house in Park

Police in Strabane are appealing for information about a fire at a vacant house in Park last night, Tuesday 2nd May.

The blaze in Millside Crescent was reported at around 10.10pm. Damage was caused to the interior of the house. No injuries have been reported.

Police say they have concluded that the fire started as a result of deliberate ignition, and so it is being investigated as an arson. They’re keen to hear from anyone with information about the fire, or who may have been in the area at around 10pm last night and saw anything suspicious.

Top Stories

air bandb lk
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny most popular domestic choice for Irish B&B

3 May 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Strabane PSNI investigate arson attack on house in Park

3 May 2023
Print
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local Authority staff overworked and underpaid – Fórsa

3 May 2023
Moville Tidy Towns
News, Audio, Top Stories

Moville Tidy Towns launch anti dog fouling initiative

3 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 May 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 143 – Paul McGonigle, Andrew Ward & Claire Irwin

3 May 2023

