Strabane PSNI investigate arson attack on house in Park

Police in Strabane are appealing for information about a fire at a vacant house in Park last night, Tuesday 2nd May.

The blaze in Millside Crescent was reported at around 10.10pm. Damage was caused to the interior of the house. No injuries have been reported.

Police say they have concluded that the fire started as a result of deliberate ignition, and so it is being investigated as an arson. They’re keen to hear from anyone with information about the fire, or who may have been in the area at around 10pm last night and saw anything suspicious.