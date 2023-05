The number of text and investment scams, targeting older people, is soaring.

The Banking and Payments Federation says it’s the reason behind its FraudSMART awareness event, taking place in Dún Laoghaire in Dublin later this morning.

Older people are invited to go along to learn more about how to spot and defend themselves against fraudsters.

Niamh Davenport from the BPFI says a number of sophisticated financial scams have already caught many people out: