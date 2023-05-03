Wilton Recycling unveiled as new sponsor of Donegal International Rally

Wilton Recycling is the new main sponsor of the Donegal International Rally.

The Cavan-based company will be the headline sponsor for this year’s event which runs from Friday, June 16th to Sunday, June 18th, with the three-year deal rolling into 2024 and 2025.

Looking ahead to the 2023 Wilton Donegal International Rally, clerk of the course, Eamon McGee, said there’s a huge demand for entries for the June showpiece.

“Entries opened last week and there’s been a huge interest from crews from all over.

“I’d like to thank Wilton Recycling for coming on board as the main sponsor. Securing a main sponsor is so important when it comes to an event like the Donegal International Rally, as it keeps it affordable for competitors,” Mr. McGee added.

Announcing details of the new sponsorship arrangement, Donegal Motor Club Chairman, Brian Brogan, said he was delighted to have Wilton Waste Recycling on board.

“We are extremely grateful to Wilton Waste Recycling for their generosity. This sponsorship deal represents a major investment in the Donegal International Rally and is also a timely boost to Irish motorsport.

“Wilton Recycling is owned by Rodney Wilton who has a long association with the Donegal International Rally, having been a regular competitor himself down the years. So, teaming up with Rodney’s company is a great fit for the Donegal International Rally,” he commented.

“The Donegal International Rally is now the only three-day rally in Ireland and continues to attract the best drivers and the biggest crowds. The event returned last year after a two-year break because of Covid and all involved with the Donegal Motor Club are looking forward to planning what we hope will be another successful event in June,” the chairman added.

Speaking about his decision to step up as headline sponsor, Rodney Wilton said: “I’m delighted to be associated with the Donegal International Rally which remains the biggest and best rally in the country.

“As a competitor I always looked forward to Donegal. With the ongoing expansion of my business, I felt the time was right now to team up with such a high-profile event.

“I’m happy to say I will be taking part in this year’s Donegal and for it to be known as the Wilton Donegal International will give me a great sense of pride when I leave the start ramp on the Friday morning in Letterkenny.”

Established by Rodney Wilton in Ballyjamesduff in Cavan, Wilton Recycling is a family-run company that initially focused on skip hire before seamlessly transitioning to scrap metal recycling. Over the years, it has moved into a wider range of waste management and refined recycling services, including local wheelie bin collection.

The Donegal International Rally attracts around 100,000 spectators annually and is worth an estimated €25 million to the local economy. In 2022, over 400,000 people watched the event online.