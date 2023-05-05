Varadkar says government will follow through on commitment to support UU’s Magee Campus

The Taoiseach has said the government remains committed to supporting the Ulster University campus at Magee College in Derry.

The issue was raised in the Dail this week by People before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett, who said the issue was raised with him by a number of people while he was canvassing in the region for his party’s candidates in the forthcoming local elections.

He said promises have been made, but they haven’t yet been followed through………..

Leo Varadkar told the Dail the money is coming as part of the Shared Ireland Iniative………