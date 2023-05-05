Award-winning actor, Barry Keoghan encourages Donegal non-profits to apply for Coca Cola Thank You Fund

Returning from his Met Gala debut and ahead of Sunday night’s IFTAs, BAFTA-winning Irish actor Barry Keoghan has launched the 2023 Coca Cola thank you fund.

The BAFTA-winning actor is encouraging non profit community groups in Donegal to apply for funding which has this year doubled in size to €200,000 in grants available.

The funding is aimed at non profit organisations who are empowering young people through learning, inclusion and sustainable development.

In 2022 Ionad Óige Ghaoth Dobhair, receiving a Coca-Cola Thank You Fund grant share of €5,000, to roll out a programme of supports designed to create more employment opportunities in the Gaeltacht area for young native Irish speakers.

Through courses in radio and broadcasting, hospitality, ocean literacy, and garda partnerships, the group aims to give young adults the opportunity to explore career options that not only facilitate but encourage the use of the Irish language.