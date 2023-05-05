Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Award-winning actor, Barry Keoghan encourages Donegal non-profits to apply for Coca Cola Thank You Fund

Returning from his Met Gala debut and ahead of Sunday night’s IFTAs, BAFTA-winning Irish actor Barry Keoghan has launched the 2023 Coca Cola thank you fund.

The BAFTA-winning actor is encouraging non profit community groups in Donegal to apply for funding which has this year doubled in size to €200,000 in grants available.

The funding is aimed at non profit organisations who are empowering young people through learning, inclusion and sustainable development.

In 2022 Ionad Óige Ghaoth Dobhair, receiving a Coca-Cola Thank You Fund grant share of €5,000, to roll out a programme of supports designed to create more employment opportunities in the Gaeltacht area for young native Irish speakers.

Through courses in radio and broadcasting, hospitality, ocean literacy, and garda partnerships, the group aims to give young adults the opportunity to explore career options that not only facilitate but encourage the use of the Irish language.

 

 

 

NO REPRO FEE 04/05/2023 Dublin, Ireland. BAFTA-winning IFTA nominee Barry Keoghan returned home to launch the 2023 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund, with grants totalling €200K now available to non-profit community groups across Ireland and Northern Ireland. Operated in partnership with the Irish Youth Foundation and supporting partners YouthAction Northern Ireland, the Coca-Cola Company and its partner Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland have joined forces to double the size and impact of the Fund, encouraging community groups empowering young people through programmes of learning, inclusion, and sustainable development to apply for funding at www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou before Thursday 15th June. The Oscar nominee was joined by Agnese Filippi, Country Manager Coca-Cola Ireland, Gillian Shields, Sustainability Partnership Manager, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, young people from Bradóg Regional Youth Service and former Fund recipients Global Action Plan in their Green Living and Sustainability Garden (GLAS) to celebrate the launch. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland
News, Top Stories

Award-winning actor, Barry Keoghan encourages Donegal non-profits to apply for Coca Cola Thank You Fund

5 May 2023
