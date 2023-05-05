Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
By-laws needed at newly designated EU entry piers and harbours- McGuinness

Donegal County Council has been told that by laws need to be introduced at piers and harbours in Inishowen which are set to become much busier on foot of changes introduced a week ago by Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue.

He announced that Bungee, Glengad and Malin were being designated as EU entry ports for Northern Ireland registered fishing vessels.

Inishowen Cllr Johnny McGuinness says this is a welcome boost for the piers, and believes there will be significant demand for the service.

However, he says it also raises safety concerns which must be addressed………….

