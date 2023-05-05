Camera crews to follow adventurer Hannah Shiels at trail running event across Sliabh Liag cliffs this weekend

Adventurer Hannah Shields will be among trail runners and hikers taking to Sliabh Liag this weekend.

The south Donegal tourist attraction will host the Excel Sports Trail Running and Hiking Races over the weekend.

Hannah Shields will be joining the event participating in a race and sharing her experiences.

Shields was the first Northern Irish woman to summit Everest and the first Irish woman to reach the North Pole speaking ahead of the event she is looking forward to enjoying the county.

“I think that I’m happy to be joining in a fantastic event that is in a beautiful area of Donegal with so many like-minded people who don’t believe that we are mad! I’m just looking forward to finishing it safely and enjoying the craic afterwards with the extremely hospitable people of Teelin and all the runners/walkers,” said Shields.

The weekend of races, organized by Excel Sports, features categories for all types of runners and hikers, including 5k, 13k, 25k, and 50k races. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy the stunning scenery of the Sliabh Liag cliffs, as well as challenge themselves on the varied terrain.

UTV will also be in attendance, filming a documentary on Hannah Shields and her participation in the event.

The weekend of races will take place on May 6-7, 2023, and will be held in recognition of all Leave No Trace guidelines.