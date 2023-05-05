Cooney gets Ireland call

Finn Harps Oisin Cooney will be among the Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-16s squad that heads to Slovakia next week for a UEFA Development Tournament.

Cooney is one of five players to get a first ever Ireland call up.

Alfie Lynskey of Aston Villa, Chelsea’s Harry McGlinchey, William Martin of Odense BK, and Empoli’s Matteo Egan are the other four.

The competition will conclude this year’s MU16s season, with Head Coach Paul Osam naming a squad of 21 – including seven players called up to the MU16s for the first time.

Ireland begin the tournament taking on Latvia on Wednesday, May 10 followed by Ukraine on Friday, May 12. They finish up playing the hosts Slovakia on Monday, May 15.