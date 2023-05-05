CSO figures show earnings in Donegal are still the lowest in the country

There was an increase of 2.4 per cent in median weekly earnings in 2021, compared to the previous year. CSO figures show nationally, median incomes went up from €629 in 2020, to €644 the following year.

Median weekly earnings for Dublin were €708. This was 10% higher than the national figure, and almost 37% higher than Donegal which, at €518, had the lowest median weekly earnings. Mean weekly earnings in Donegal that year were just under €616.

Average annual earnings in Donegal in 2021 were €39,288, again, the lowest figure in the state.

Donegal was also the only county to see annual earnings fall between 2020 and 2021, with a 0.7% reduction. That compares to a national average increase of 2%.

Average Annual Earnings