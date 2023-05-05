Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
CSO figures show earnings in Donegal are still the lowest in the country

There was an increase of 2.4 per cent in median weekly earnings in 2021, compared to the previous year. CSO figures show nationally,  median incomes went up from €629 in 2020, to €644  the following year.

Median weekly earnings for Dublin were €708. This was 10% higher than the national figure, and almost 37% higher than Donegal which, at €518, had the lowest median weekly earnings. Mean weekly earnings in Donegal that year were just under €616.

Average annual earnings in Donegal in 2021 were €39,288, again, the lowest figure in the state.

Donegal was also the only county to see annual earnings fall between 2020 and 2021, with a 0.7% reduction. That compares to a national average increase of 2%.

 

Average Annual Earnings

Excel Race
News, Top Stories

Camera crews to follow adventurer Hannah Shiels at trail running event across Sliabh Liag cliffs this weekend

5 May 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

Security alert in Derry ended

5 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

5 May 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Security alert underway in Derry

5 May 2023
