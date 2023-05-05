Derry beat Drogheda and Rovers close the gap to Bohs

After defeat to champions Shamrock Rovers at the start of the week, Derry City got back on the winning trail on Friday evening at Drogheda.

Ruaidhri Higgins side were 1-0 winners with Adam O’Reilly netting the games only goal.

Derry stay third in the table, two points off Rovers who take victory in the big top of the table clash at the Tallaght Stadium.

Rovers have now cut the gap on SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Bohemians to a solitary point with a 2-0 win over Bohs in the Dublin derby.

Trevor Clarke and Rory Gaffney scored in the second half for the Hoops.

In the other games, St. Pat’s came from behind to pile the misery on Cork City, the Saints winning 3-2 at Turner’s Cross.

Captain Shane Griffin’s goal six-minutes before half-time saw Shelbourne beat UCD 1-nil at Tolka Park.