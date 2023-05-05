Donegal to start All Ireland series in Munster



Donegal will start the All Ireland series on the weekend of Saturday 20th or Sunday 21st May.

The CCCC have confirmed the schedule for the first two weekends of the series but full fixture details still have to be released.

Donegal will play the losers of the Munster final, Kerry or Clare, away from home on the first weekend of the first round games while Tyrone who are awaiting the Connacht winners, Galway or Sligo are also playing the first weekend.

All second round games will be played over the June Bank Holiday weekend with the final group games on the weekend of the 17th and 18th June.

GAA Football Championship Round Robin Fixtures 05052023