Finn Harps headed into a long trip home from Cork on Friday night as the Ballybofey Blues had another disappointing evening in the League of Ireland First Division, going down 4-1 to Cobh Ramblers.

The result drops Harps to 9th in the table and moves Cobh into third.

It’s been a difficult week for Harps who also conceded four goals against Athlone on Monday.