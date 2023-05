Police in County Derry have confirmed the motorcyclist who died following a collision in Tobermore last evening was 43-year-old Aidy Clarkin from the Draperstown area.

Police say Aidy was involved in a single vehicle collision on the Lisnamuck Road shortly after 5pm.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage to contact the Collision Investigation Unit.