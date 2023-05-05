Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Opinions divided on need whether farmers need a new political party

Opinions are divided in Donegal as to whether or not there’s a need for a new political party representing farmers.

The issue’s been raised by Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice, who says the voices of the farming community are being lost in national debates.

That’s a view that’s shared by Donegal Town Mart Manager Emer McGuinness………..

 

Emer McGuinness, speaking during the Friday Panel discussion on today’s Nine til Noon Show.

However, a differing view was offered by Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Liam Blaney, who says different farm organisations hold differing views.

He questions whether one party or organisation can represent all views……………..

