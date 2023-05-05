Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Professor Pat O’Connor, Eimear McGuinness and Liam Blaney – topics include new hate speech laws and the impact on farmers of the milk and butter wars:

Senator Eileen Flynn chats to Greg about an incident of racism she recently experienced and has her views on the new hate speech laws. Later we have students on from Pobalscoil na Rosann fresh off the success of their project Menstrual Waves. And Noel Cunningham tells us why he’ll be watching the coronation of Britain’s King Charles:

Michael and Fionnuala are back for ‘That’s Entertainment’!