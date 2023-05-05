Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Possible traffic disruptions in Derry and Strabane across the weekend

A number of parades across Derry and Strabane may cause minor traffic disruption in places over the weekend

On Saturday 6th May, parades are taking place in Sion Mills between 9am and noon; in Donemana between 1pm and 5pm, with possible disruption on Lisnaragh Road, and in Claudy, between 2.15pm and 4.15pm, where diversions will be place in the village.

In the evening, there will be a parade in Newtownstewart, between 6.45pm and 9.30pm, where diversions will be in place. Between 7pm and 8pm, there will be a parade in Artigarvan village.

From 8.30pm to 9.30pm there is a parade in Castlederg. Diversions will be in place.

In Derry there will be a parade from 8.30pm to 9.15pm with participants making their way from Hawkin Street to The Diamond, and back to Hawkin Street. Diversions will be in place.

On Sunday, a parade is scheduled to take place between 2pm and 2.30pm in Newbuildings, with some disruption on Duncastle Road.

Traffic
News, Top Stories

Possible traffic disruptions in Derry and Strabane across the weekend

5 May 2023
Excel Race
News, Top Stories

Camera crews to follow adventurer Hannah Shiels at trail running event across Sliabh Liag cliffs this weekend

5 May 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

Security alert in Derry ended

5 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

5 May 2023
