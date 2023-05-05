Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Presidential Placement – Dream Work Experience for Young Donegal Town Native

David Keaney with President Michael D Higgins

 

David Keaney a young man from Donegal Town achieved an incredible opportunity at the young age of 21 when he was selected to do a 15-week placement at the official residence of our President, Áras an Uachtaráin. As a household assistant, Keaney gained invaluable experience and insights into the workings of one of Ireland’s most important institutions. David studied hospitality and tourism at ATU Killybegs and shares his journey with us here at Highland Radio.
The Donegal Town native was one of the first ever interns to be selected to work in the establishment, which meant a great deal to David.
“I was a household assistant and the first internship that went into Áras an Uachtaráin. That was a real privilege to be the very first one to step inside the grounds as an intern. You would be following a strict protocol because it’s a state venue and a state figure that you are representing. Day-to-day tasks would range from cleaning to serving guests, residents to courtesy calls and state visits. I got to be part of the state visit with President Joe Biden during my time there. It is a very busy household, but I loved that no day was the same.”
Over the course of his time at college, David got to work in various sectors of hospitality.
“Working at Áras an Uachtaráin was a completely different hospitality experience to a hotel and to a restaurant. The little things from lifting a cup of tea, serving the president, the attention to detail and timings, and even seeing how state visits work; it is a different ball game to any other hospitality experience. Watching how the President is looked after every day is something I thought I would never get to witness at just the age of 21. So it’s been an absolute honour to work there.”
Having served so many faces during his time in hospitality, David will certainly never forget serving President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina.
“Our President is such a gentleman; we talked a lot about football and my plans for my future in the hospitality sector and he showed great interest. To see him yesterday and to get the photo was amazing. Not many people would get the opportunity. So I know how lucky I am.”
By the end of his placement, David had gained a newfound appreciation for the art of hospitality and the hard work and dedication that goes into creating memorable experiences. He knew that this was the industry he wanted to pursue a career in.”
“The end goal is to open my own business and to try to gain as much knowledge over the next three or four years at a young age and build up a great CV. Then I will have made great opportunities which will grow my knowledge further afield.”

