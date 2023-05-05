Pringle tells Dail that more than two years after Meenbog bogslide, answers are needed

The Dail has been told it’s not acceptable that more than two years after a major bogslide close to a windfarm at Meenbog, no conclusions on what happened have been forthcoming, despite an immediate multi-agency enquiry.

The issue was raised by Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle, who said despite the delay in determining what happened, there are live planning applications on very similar land in the vicinity of Gweebara, and his concern is the Meenbog incident could be repeated.

Tanaiste Michael Martin told the Dail that the government cannot interfere in inquiries, and neither can it comment on planning applications.

However, Deputy Pringle said the government can publish guidelines, but that’s been delayed for years………

You can hear the full exchange between Deputy Pringle and Tanaiste Michael Martin here –