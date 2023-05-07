Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Gardaí warn people of email based scam

Gardai are warning the public of an ongoing e-mail based scam whereby scammers pose as An Garda Síochána.
The email accuses the individual of offences in relation to investigations into child pornography.
Gardaí are reminds the public that An Garda Síochána does not make contact with a person under investigation in this way.
To help prevent being a victim of fraud its recommended you do not respond to any unsolicited emails seeking personal or financial information, never click on any links in such emails and if
you believe such correspondence to be genuine, seek independent verification.
If you have fallen victim to a scam report it to your local Garda station.
Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following Derry burglary

7 May 2023
Felt-events-M2.5-6.5.2023-Donegal
News

People who felt Donegal earthquake urged to report it to INSN

7 May 2023
ambulances
News

Ambulance service faces possible industrial action

7 May 2023
pringledail123
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle presses government to improve accessible transport

7 May 2023
