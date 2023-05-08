Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show…

We start with a look at what’s making the front pages and then we discuss parking in the Twin Towns, some businesses want a longer grace period. Crime Correspondent John Mooney explains what Russian boats are doing off our coast and Pearse Doherty TD calls on the government to help out mortgage holders:

A listener seeks the public’s help in tracking down a set of Rosary beads of high sentimental value. We have an expert on to talk us through the earthquake that struck Donegal at the weekend and the Blood Transfusion Service calls on the public to help bolster supplies:

Brenden Devenney reflects on the weekend’s GAA action, listener Charlie has ended up 800 euro in credit on his electricity bill, Donal Kavanagh previews the local elections in NI and Councillor Terry Crossan has details on another incident of illegal dumping:

 

