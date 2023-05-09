Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Almost €500,000 secured for Donegal projects under IFI

Almost half a million euro has been secured for three projects in Donegal from the International Fund for Ireland.

The funding is aimed at supporting some of the most vulnerable communities in Northern Ireland and southern border counties.

AGD Gweedore and Waterside Theatre Project will receive €79,450 to support a 16 month ‘Cross-Border Creative Arts Programme’ in Donegal and the Waterside area of Derry.

Meanwhile, €242,000 has been allocated to Rathmullan The Way Forward and Enterprise Causeway Limited for an 18-month cross-border ‘Coasts, Hills, and Glens – Connecting Communities’ project.

While the Northwest Cultural Partnership and Inishowen Development Partnership has received €146,900, for a 21-month Cross-border Cultural Collaboration Programme across the Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council areas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in connection with hijacking and Omagh security alert released

9 May 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday May 9th

9 May 2023
Belgian Ambassador Visit
News, Top Stories

Belgian Ambassador to Ireland visits Buncrana school

9 May 2023
Kelsius 5
News, Top Stories

Donegal company to see its technology in place in 112 Tesco stores

9 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in connection with hijacking and Omagh security alert released

9 May 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday May 9th

9 May 2023
Belgian Ambassador Visit
News, Top Stories

Belgian Ambassador to Ireland visits Buncrana school

9 May 2023
Kelsius 5
News, Top Stories

Donegal company to see its technology in place in 112 Tesco stores

9 May 2023
Rathmullan Pier
News, Top Stories

Almost €500,000 secured for Donegal projects under IFI

9 May 2023
Michael McClafferty Chair
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Michael McClafferty new Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District

9 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube