Almost €500,000 secured for Donegal projects under IFI

Almost half a million euro has been secured for three projects in Donegal from the International Fund for Ireland.

The funding is aimed at supporting some of the most vulnerable communities in Northern Ireland and southern border counties.

AGD Gweedore and Waterside Theatre Project will receive €79,450 to support a 16 month ‘Cross-Border Creative Arts Programme’ in Donegal and the Waterside area of Derry.

Meanwhile, €242,000 has been allocated to Rathmullan The Way Forward and Enterprise Causeway Limited for an 18-month cross-border ‘Coasts, Hills, and Glens – Connecting Communities’ project.

While the Northwest Cultural Partnership and Inishowen Development Partnership has received €146,900, for a 21-month Cross-border Cultural Collaboration Programme across the Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council areas.