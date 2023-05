Police in Strabane are appealing for information following the theft of batteries from heavy plant machinery at a quarry in Newtownstewart over the weekend.

The incident is reported to have taken place sometime between 7pm on Saturday evening and yesterday morning in the Cashty Road area.

Anyone who was in the area and saw any suspicious activity, or who has been offered batteries of this nature for sale in suspicious circumstances, is asked to contact Police on 101.