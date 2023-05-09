Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Belgian Ambassador to Ireland visits Buncrana school

The Belgian Ambassador to Ireland has paid a visit to Scoil Mhuire Buncrana to marks EU50 and Europe Day 2023.

Karen van Vlierberge was joined by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue.

Europe Day 2023 marks the culmination of the Government’s EU50 programme which has been celebrating key milestones in the 50 years of Ireland’s EU membership since our decision to join the European Economic Community (EEC) on 22 January 1972.

The Minister and Ambassador had the opportunity to hear what Europe means to young people, and to answer their questions on Europe’s future.

Scoil Mhuire is part of the European Parliament Ambassador School (EPAS) Programme, a network of post-primary schools across the European Union raising awareness of European parliamentary democracy and European citizenship values.

Speaking at Scoil Mhuire, Minister McConalogue said: “Joining the European Communities was a transformational moment in the history of this country. Ireland has made remarkable progress over these 50 years and has also contributed to the development of the modern EU. I was delighted to join the great school community in Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana yesterday with Ambassador van Vlierberge to discuss the EU with students and to hear their views and thoughts on the EU. I thank Rosaleen Grant, Cathal Davis and Sophia Gorney and all the students for inviting us and to Ambassador van Vlierberge for visiting our great county. ”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in connection with hijacking and Omagh security alert released

9 May 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday May 9th

9 May 2023
Belgian Ambassador Visit
News, Top Stories

Belgian Ambassador to Ireland visits Buncrana school

9 May 2023
Kelsius 5
News, Top Stories

Donegal company to see its technology in place in 112 Tesco stores

9 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in connection with hijacking and Omagh security alert released

9 May 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday May 9th

9 May 2023
Belgian Ambassador Visit
News, Top Stories

Belgian Ambassador to Ireland visits Buncrana school

9 May 2023
Kelsius 5
News, Top Stories

Donegal company to see its technology in place in 112 Tesco stores

9 May 2023
Rathmullan Pier
News, Top Stories

Almost €500,000 secured for Donegal projects under IFI

9 May 2023
Michael McClafferty Chair
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Michael McClafferty new Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District

9 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube