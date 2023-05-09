Belgian Ambassador to Ireland visits Buncrana school

The Belgian Ambassador to Ireland has paid a visit to Scoil Mhuire Buncrana to marks EU50 and Europe Day 2023.

Karen van Vlierberge was joined by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue.

Europe Day 2023 marks the culmination of the Government’s EU50 programme which has been celebrating key milestones in the 50 years of Ireland’s EU membership since our decision to join the European Economic Community (EEC) on 22 January 1972.

The Minister and Ambassador had the opportunity to hear what Europe means to young people, and to answer their questions on Europe’s future.

Scoil Mhuire is part of the European Parliament Ambassador School (EPAS) Programme, a network of post-primary schools across the European Union raising awareness of European parliamentary democracy and European citizenship values.

Speaking at Scoil Mhuire, Minister McConalogue said: “Joining the European Communities was a transformational moment in the history of this country. Ireland has made remarkable progress over these 50 years and has also contributed to the development of the modern EU. I was delighted to join the great school community in Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana yesterday with Ambassador van Vlierberge to discuss the EU with students and to hear their views and thoughts on the EU. I thank Rosaleen Grant, Cathal Davis and Sophia Gorney and all the students for inviting us and to Ambassador van Vlierberge for visiting our great county. ”