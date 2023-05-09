Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Car damaged and documentation stolen on Bridge Street in Ramelton

Gardai Scam Warning, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal

Gardaí are investigating a theft from a car at that occurred at Bridge Street, Ramelton between 6pm on Saturday last and 10.30am on Sunday morning.

A resident who had parked their car at that location and discovered their car was damaged and items had been stolen.

The passenger side window had been smashed, the glass had been removed from both wing mirrors and both front wipers blades were also removed.

The discs had been stolen from the windscreen and documentation contained in the glovebox including their insurance policy had also been taken.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time or has dashcam footage to make contact.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for information surrounding criminal damage on Ramelton building site

9 May 2023
garda car
News, Top Stories

Van damaged on Bridge Street, Ramelton overnight

9 May 2023
Gardai Scam Warning, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Top Stories

Car damaged and documentation stolen on Bridge Street in Ramelton

9 May 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny car stolen, driven into kiosk before being set alight

9 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for information surrounding criminal damage on Ramelton building site

9 May 2023
garda car
News, Top Stories

Van damaged on Bridge Street, Ramelton overnight

9 May 2023
Gardai Scam Warning, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Top Stories

Car damaged and documentation stolen on Bridge Street in Ramelton

9 May 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny car stolen, driven into kiosk before being set alight

9 May 2023
richmond
News, Audio, Top Stories

Special Retail Forum called to discuss food inflation

9 May 2023
Enough campaign
News, Top Stories

10,000 signatures on petition to see works commence on the A5 road

9 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube