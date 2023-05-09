Car damaged and documentation stolen on Bridge Street in Ramelton

Gardaí are investigating a theft from a car at that occurred at Bridge Street, Ramelton between 6pm on Saturday last and 10.30am on Sunday morning.

A resident who had parked their car at that location and discovered their car was damaged and items had been stolen.

The passenger side window had been smashed, the glass had been removed from both wing mirrors and both front wipers blades were also removed.

The discs had been stolen from the windscreen and documentation contained in the glovebox including their insurance policy had also been taken.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time or has dashcam footage to make contact.