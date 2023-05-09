Cllr Michael McClafferty new Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District

Cllr Michael McClafferty is the new Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District.

It comes after heated exchanges when nominations were called.

The meeting was told the independent grouping was putting forward Cllr Michael McClafferty, but Cllr Michael Cholim MacGiolla Easbuig said he’d been promised the nomination when the current council was first elected.

Cllr McGiolla Easbuig asked that Cllr McClafferty withdraw a comment which he made, something which Cllr McClafferty refused to do.

Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher said there is an agreement in place which she will be abiding by, saying that the internal arrangements between independents are not a matter for Sinn Fein or any other party.

Cllr Gallagher then proposed Cllr McClafferty be put forward for the chair, seconded by outgoing Cathaoirleach Cllr Anthony Molloy. Cllr Noreen McGarvey proposed Cllr McGiolla Easbuig, who seconded himself.

When the issue went to a vote, Cllr McGiolla Easbuig secured two votes, and Cllr McClafferty four.

Councillor McClafferty says despite the circumstances surrounding his election, the needs of the people in West Donegal will be at the fore:

Well, Councillor Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig was offered the role of Leas Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District which he turned down.

He says it was his clear understanding that the role of Cathaoirleach would have been his this year: