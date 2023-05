A Donegal company has been awarded a huge contract to help supermarket chain, Tesco reduce food waste.

Tech firm, Kelsius, based in Falcarragh will see its technology introduced across 112 stores.

It’s wireless temperature monitoring systems monitor the temperature of standalone fridges, freezers 24 hours a day alerting the retailer to any temperature excursions, thus eliminating food waste that can occur due to fridge or freezer failure.