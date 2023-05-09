Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Donegal County Council ordered to pay Cllr Frank McBrearty’s legal costs

Donegal County Council has been ordered to pay Councillor Frank McBreaty’s legal costs after discontinuing injunction proceedings against him.

An interlocutory injunction suspending Councillor McBrearty from attending Council meetings was obtained in February 2022.

It followed Cllr McBrearty’s non-compliance to a motion suspending him from Council in January.

It was noted that the grant of the injunction would likely dispense with the proceedings entirely.

In July 2022, the Council’s solicitor wrote to Cllr McBrearty, indicating that since his suspension had lapsed, the proceedings were moot. It was proposed to strike out the proceedings.

Cllr McBrearty did not respond and, in August 2022, the Council delivered a statement of claim. In November the same year, the Council requested a defence from him which was not delivered.

In December 2022, the Council issued a motion seeking summary judgment of its costs against Cllr McBrearty.

A defence and counterclaim was delivered in March 2023. Councillor McBrearty opposed the application for summary judgment and argued that he was entitled to his costs.

Ms. Justice Eileen Roberts in the High Court ruled that the Council must pay his costs on the basis that the party seeking to discontinue their proceedings must pay the other party’s costs.

You can view the High Court ruling here

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

court
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council ordered to pay Cllr Frank McBrearty’s legal costs

9 May 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in connection with hijacking and Omagh security alert released

9 May 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday May 9th

9 May 2023
Belgian Ambassador Visit
News, Top Stories

Belgian Ambassador to Ireland visits Buncrana school

9 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

court
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council ordered to pay Cllr Frank McBrearty’s legal costs

9 May 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in connection with hijacking and Omagh security alert released

9 May 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday May 9th

9 May 2023
Belgian Ambassador Visit
News, Top Stories

Belgian Ambassador to Ireland visits Buncrana school

9 May 2023
Kelsius 5
News, Top Stories

Donegal company to see its technology in place in 112 Tesco stores

9 May 2023
Rathmullan Pier
News, Top Stories

Almost €500,000 secured for Donegal projects under IFI

9 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube