Gardaí appeal for information surrounding criminal damage on Ramelton building site

Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred at a building site in Tiroddy, Ramelton on Sunday afternoon last at approximately 2pm.

A male and a female are believed to have entered the site as trespassers and interfered with some of the construction machinery resulting in substantial damage being caused.

A roller had been driven around and then abandoned in a drain.

Meanwhile an excavator windscreen was damaged and a portaloo also sustained damaged.

Both individual are described as being of slim build.

The female had blonde hair and was wearing a navy top.

Upon leaving the site, they went through a forest heading in the direction of the Ramelton to Rathmullan Road.

Gardaí in Milford are asking those who travelled in the area at that time and had dashcam footage to make it available and anyone who has relevant information to contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

 

